Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Talks About His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is speaking out about his rumored romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a Friday, December 14 report by Hollywood Life, Shanna Moakler says she’s not sure of the rumors that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian may be dating are true, but that she is happy for the Blink 182 drummer if he has found someone.

Shanna and Travis were only married for four years, but they do share two children together, son Landon and daughter Alabama.

“I don’t know,” she answered when asked if Barker and Kardashian were dating, adding that she stays out of her ex’s dating life.

“I kind of stay out of his love life. I care about him and I love him and he’s the father of my children. If we’re not together, I hope that he finds someone that fulfills him and makes him happy,” Shanna stated.

“I think he deserves happiness just like everybody. They say they’re just really good friends, but if there’s more to it — whatever makes him happy and will make him a better father, I’m all for. Travis and I, no matter what our differences are, our main goal is our children and to raise them to be strong, happy, healthy, confident adults,” Moakler added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently seen out together having a nice family day with their kids, and while Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, may be fine with the alleged relationship, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is said to be a bit upset by seeing photos of the pair together with the children.

Sources claim that Kourtney and Travis were very “flirty” during their time together, but that she is allegedly insisting that she and Barker are not dating, but that they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, an insider reveals that Scott doesn’t like the fact that Kourtney and Travis have been hanging out together, and has been getting “riled up” when he sees pictures of the pair together.

Of course, Disick has no right to be jealous, he’s moved on from his former 10-year relationship with Kardashian, and is currently dating model Sofia Richie. The couple have been together for over a year, and are said to be getting very serious. She even attended two dinners with Scott and Kourtney last month to talk about co-parenting the children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Fans can see more of Travis’ Barker’s ex, Shanna Moakler, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as they update fans on their lives via Instagram.