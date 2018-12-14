Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Family Photo Following Daughter Max’s School Performance

As the holidays approach, Christmas school performances are underway!

Jessica Simpson’s daughter, Max, just had her very own school show — wherein she played the role of a snowflake — according to her mother. In a photo posted to Jessica’s Instagram account, Jessica, her daughter Maxwell, her husband Eric Johnson, and a few other ladies from their family pose with the 6-year-old after her show.

Eric holds up his daughter, who is dressed in all white, as she wears a huge smile on her face. He looks casual in a multi-colored shirt and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap. Jessica appears to be a proud mama as she stands next to her daughter and husband, also sporting a smile for the camera. The handbag designer is dressed in all black while she wears her long blonde locks down and curled.

The sweet family photo has already earned Simpson her fair share of attention, with the post gathering over 12,000 likes and 60-plus comments in less than an hour of having been posted. Some fans gushed over how grown up and beautiful Max looks, while countless other followers told Jessica that she is glowing in her pregnancy.

“So beautiful she is. Looks just like you! You look amazing!!” one user gushed.

“She’s beautiful! And no two snowflakes are ever the same! I can’t wait to see your third beautiful snowflake,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful just like her mom,” one more commented.

But it hasn’t been all family fun and games for Simpson over the past few weeks. As the Inquisitr shared, the mother-of-two recently made headlines for a feud with actress Natalie Portman. It all began when Natalie was doing interviews to promote her film Vox Lux, where she plays the role of a fictional pop star. During one interview, she was asked about the conflicting messages that are put out by the music industry — and how it had affected her when she was growing up.

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl,” she said during the interview.

Simpson caught wind of Portman’s comments — and wasn’t too pleased with her. Jessica took to social media to share a lengthy post, saying she was disappointed in hearing Portman’s comments about her. She also said that as public figures, their images are not always within their control — and that Portman should know that firsthand.

“However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then – and I believe now – that being sexy in a bikini and proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.”

Since Jessica clapped back at Portman, the latter has since apologized for what she had said.