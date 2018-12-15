When Cohen was out, Kushner became cozy with Pecker.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has the title of senior advisor for the Trump administration, but his job description has never been well defined, at least not for the public. But now it has been revealed that Kushner allegedly took on a lot of the jobs that former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen left behind, including being the direct contact with National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

The Daily Beast reports that when the relationship between Trump and Cohen cooled and then soured, Kushner took over as a “conduit,” with Pecker as the head of the National Enquirer’s parent company, AMI. In the early days of the Trump administration, Kushner and Pecker spoke on the phone about various media matters, and the publisher was said to be pleased that he had so much front row access to the West Wing and Trump.

The report added that Kushner took on the position as “fixer in chief” plus guardian of the Trump name and image, serving as a liaison on various matters and projects on an as-needed basis. David Pecker had been a feather in Trump’s cap for years, as AMI and the National Enquirer were able to kill and plant stories to aid Trump’s reputation and later on, his campaign.

How Jared Kushner Replaced Michael Cohen as Trump’s National Enquirer Connection https://t.co/O6BfQ991l1 pic.twitter.com/zxV0h9urnG — Karen Lotter (@KarenELotter) December 14, 2018

The Daily Beast explains that Cohen and Pecker assumed that the president’s so-called “Ray Donovan” would be given a sweet post in the Trump situation, but that was not to be, and so those responsibilities needed to be moved into the trusted hands of Kushner, who is married to Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka.

But now that the heat has been turned up to high on Cohen, who now is facing three years in prison, and Pecker has received immunity, both are confirming that stories were killed and at least one woman was paid off on the behest of Donald Trump, which in turn violated campaign finance laws.

Now Rudy Giuliani, who has taken over as Trump’s personal lawyer, has stated this week to the Daily Beast that none of this is a “big crime.”

“Nobody got killed, nobody got robbed… This was not a big crime. I think in two weeks they’ll start with parking tickets that haven’t been paid.”

What about Kushner’s limited security clearance? With his indebtedness to the Russians, Saudis, etc, he is deemed vulnerable to compromise/blackmail by foreign agents. https://t.co/ySSduBTRSg — April Cook (@RNApeant) December 15, 2018

But while Michael Cohen was slowly being exiled, sources report that Pecker and Kushner chatted about topics ranging from the expanding orbit of power of the Middle East, as well as the “dirty deeds” that Cohen has spoken of, like gathering dirt on foes of Trump, his family, and the administration. This included Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who had raised the ire of Trump himself as they became more and more critical of the president.

“Last year, Brzezinski and Scarborough, who had increasingly become Trump critics, made the explosive allegation that three senior aides to President Trump ‘warned’ the couple that the Enquirer would publish a negative story on them unless they ‘begged’ Trump to intervene on their behalf. “

Brzezinski and Scarborough have labeled the interaction as hostile, while White House sources have referred to it as “cordial.”

At the time, Joe Scarborough had reportedly sought the advice of Jared Kushner, not knowing that the Trump son-in-law was also a go-between with David Pecker. Kushner advised that Scarborough speak directly with Trump about the issue.

A year later after the FBI raided the offices of Michael Cohen, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the feds came knocking on Pecker’s door and at some point, an agreement for cooperation was reached, presumably ending the years of headlines favorable to the Trump family.