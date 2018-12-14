Jimena Sanchez Shares Sultry Bathing Suit Selfie Snap Via Instagram, Celebrates It Being Friday

Mexican sportscaster Jimena Sanchez is a professional at posing for provocative shots to share on Instagram, and her latest post hit the mark once again. Many know Sanchez as a Fox Sports correspondent, while some refer to her as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian.” In looking at her latest post, it’s not difficult to see why some see her in that way.

Jimena Sanchez posted a stunning bathing suit post to her Instagram page on Friday. The sports correspondent kept it simple, adding just a couple of emojis to the caption and writing “Friday” in Spanish.

Sanchez was wearing a sultry one-piece bathing suit with a matching cover-up draped over her shoulders. In the photo, Jimena is kneeling on a sofa and has her eyes close. She leans her head to the side slightly, and has one hand running through her hair.

The bathing suit is a stunning garment, one that is low-cut to show off plenty of cleavage. In addition, it is cut extremely high at the waist to hint at Jimena’s flat belly and curvy hips. As it happens, this isn’t the first time that Sanchez has shared a photo in this ensemble via her Instagram page.

At the end of November, Sanchez celebrated another Friday while wearing the same bathing suit and cover-up. This Instagram photo shows her sitting on a chair outside. Her hourglass figure is highlighted with this suit, and by her positioning.

Jimena’s Instagram followers clearly love this look on her. Sanchez has built up a following of 5.3 million fans on the social media site, and the November photo of this look brought in nearly 200,000 likes. This newest photo has only been posted for about three hours as of this writing, and it has already accrued almost 120,000 likes.

This snap of Jimena’s attracted 1,000 comments already, and it appears that people overwhelmingly approve of this particular look. While Sanchez has reportedly said that she doesn’t like or understand the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” comparisons, this shot definitely does give a similar vibe to what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians siren is known to share.

Jimena Sanchez has been sharing plenty of fun updates via her Instagram page — highlighting her recent outings and work excursions — and her fans love to see how well things are going for her. The Instagram stunner and Fox Sports correspondent does well at keeping her fans buzzing, and they’ll be anxious to see what she puts together to share with them next.