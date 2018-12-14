Celta de Vigo can move into a European qualification slot with a win over CD Leganes in the La Liga Round 16 opening match on Friday.

New Celta de Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso will look to establish a winning record for his so-far short tenure at the Galician club, as Foot Mercato reports, as well as take his club — which appeared to be relegation-bound when he took over just one month ago — into a European qualification spot, at least for a day, when Celticos host a team still hovering just above the drop zone in CD Leganes in a match that will live stream Friday from Vigo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Celta de Vigo vs. CD Leganes Spanish La Liga Round 16 opening match on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, December 14, at 29,000-seat Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo, Galicia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Saturday, December 15.

Since taking over the club, the Portuguese manager — who was hired by Celta de Vigo after a brief, eight-game stint at Nantes in the French Ligue 1, as Inquisitr noted, has registered a pair of wins and a pair of defeats — with both losses coming to Real Sociedad, in the league and in a Copa del Rey match. Meanwhile, the Galicians defeated last-place CD Huesca and Villereal, who sit just above the relegation tier, on goal difference.

Celta de Vigo are paced by 21-year-old midfielder Brais Mendez, who has scored four league goals in 12 matches — and also scored the winner in his national team debut when Spain topped Bosnia 1-0 in November. But according to Football Espana, the rising star is already a target of Premier League club Leicester City, who reportedly do not see the $28 million release fee in his Celta de Vigo contract, which runs through 2021, as an obstacle.

Leading Celta de Vigo goal-scorer Brais Mendez is already a transfer target for English club Leicester City. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Celta de Vigo vs. CD Leganes Spanish La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream of the match will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the opening match of Round 16 stream live for free without a separate BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of either the Sling TV International Sports package or Fubo TV. Both Sling and the Fubo service require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Celestes vs. Leganes match live stream for free.

In numerous countries, the La Liga Facebook Live page will stream the Friday Round 16 kickoff.

In Spain, BeIn La Liga will stream the live Friday La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Celta De Vigo vs. CD Leganes will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Celta Vigo-Huesca La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the first La Liga match of the league’s 16th round of play in the 2018/2019 season.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Celta De Vigo vs. CD Leganes, see LiveSoccer TV.