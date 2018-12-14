‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Bare Butt In New Video

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is baring it all for social media. The vixen is seen pouring beer over herself and showing off her curvy backside in a new video.

On Friday, December 14, Lindsey Pelas posted a video of herself to Instagram. She can be seen wearing a red and black buffalo check skirt and a tiny white crop top, which she douses with beer in the raunchy video.

Pelas wears her long, platinum blonde hair in pig tails as she’s seen playing beer pong in the video, showing off her ample cleavage. In one scene from the video, Lindsey leans over a table to pour the beer, and then lifts up her skirt to reveal her naked backside.

The model also wears a full face of makeup — including a bronzed glow, dark brows and lashes, pink shadow on her eyes, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the video, Lindsey reveals she’s a “beer pong champion,” and that she plans to win by any means necessary. She states that the video is a behind the scenes look at her new “WET” calendar photo shoot, in which she is seemingly wet in each of the photos for the respective months of the year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas does more than pose for racy photographs and sexy calendars. The Playboy model also hosts a podcast called Eyes Up Here, which she allowed her social media followers to name.

“For starters, a Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like Eyes Up Here as something for everyone,” Lindsey Pelas told Life & Style of her podcast.

In addition to her modeling career and podcast hosting duties, Pelas has also appeared in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She’s also been seen on TV shows like Coded Court, Welcome to the Shadow Zone, and Pop Trigger.

Recently, Lindsey Pelas told TMZ that she was currently single, but would be interested in dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. — if he wanted to slide into her DMs.