‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura Tells Lulu About Charlotte & Nina Makes A Decision As Valentin Pleads

Friday’s episode of General Hospital will have plenty of juicy developments, according to the latest spoilers. There are a number of storylines on the brink of major revelations — and it looks like some twists and turns are on the way.

According to the sneak peek shared on Twitter, Laura will finally take a big step in revealing the problematic Aiden and Charlotte dynamic that’s been causing issues at school. Laura knew that Aiden was being bullied — and learned from Lulu that Charlotte had been bullying someone — and General Hospital spoilers suggest that Laura’s going to break the tough news to Lulu regarding what she knows.

As viewers have seen, Nina made it difficult for Lulu and Valentin to address these ongoing issues with Charlotte. She has essentially refused to consider that the little girl could be responsible for any problems at school, but Lulu has taken the situation far more seriously. Now, Laura will talk with her daughter and break the news to Lulu that Charlotte has been bullying her own cousin, Aiden.

So far, Elizabeth doesn’t know that it’s Charlotte who has been making Aiden so miserable, as the little boy has refused to open up about it. How will Lulu handle this now that she’s gaining more information? General Hospital spoilers hint that this bullying storyline still has more to come, and Friday’s episode should set the stage for the next steps.

Valentin has continued to try to win Nina back — and Sasha nudged her “mother” in that direction before leaving town. Nina has resisted, but General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Nina is about to make a decision of some sort.

In the latest preview, Nina will tell Valentin that she should go, and he’ll plead with her to stay. Will she give in and stay? She might, but viewers know that this potential reunion will ultimately hit a massive snag. The truth about Valentin and Sasha’s scheme about faking the daughter scenario is guaranteed to emerge at some point.

Friday’s show also brings trouble for Kristina as Julian seemingly fires her, and Jordan will voice her frustrations to Curtis that she’s missing something about Kiki’s death — something that’s surely right in front of her. In addition, Stella will talk with Marcus, and it looks like she’ll probably try to convince him to back off on letting Mike spend time with Yvonne.

Mike's new life hits a bump in the road. Can he navigate the changes on his own? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @MaxGail #GH55 pic.twitter.com/yzbSVDzboR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 7, 2018

Unfortunately, Mike’s mental awareness is going to decline in an unsettling way, as previews show that he’ll be flustered, asking Sonny where his father is. Sonny and Carly will look distressed over this, and General Hospital spoilers tease that this situation with Mike’s illness is going to get increasingly emotional — and difficult — in the days ahead.

What will Lulu do about Charlotte’s bullying issue, and what does the future hold for Nina and Valentin? General Hospital spoilers detail that things will be getting quite intense in the days ahead, and fans will be anxious to see what’s on the way.