Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Shrug Off Cheating Rumors With Joke About Brad Pitt

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren’t letting Kayti Edwards’ affair rumors shake up their marriage. Edwards, the granddaughter of actress Julie Andrews, shared with tabloids on Thursday that she and Shepard allegedly had a “passionate” night together nine years ago, when his relationship with Bell was still in its early years. Shepard quickly took to social media to shut down the rumors in his typical sarcastic manner, according to In Touch Weekly.

The Ranch star shared a screenshot on Instagram on Thursday of the Daily Mail article that reported Edwards’ rumor, along with photos the former stripper shared of Shepard kissing her on their alleged date.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” Shepard wrote in the caption. “Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

He also later tweeted that he had not seen Edwards since 2005.

Fans of Shepard and Bell were quick to jump to the actor’s defense on his Instagram post. Many said that they never believed the rumors could be true, as Shepard and Bell have made it clear in the past that their relationship has always been filled with love and commitment.

“Woman nice try, but no one would ever believe this one,” one user wrote on Shepard’s post.

Bell kept silent as the rumors spread, choosing not to give any statements on the matter. However, she did post a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening of herself laying in bed with Shepard, looking happy. She asked him what he was getting her for Christmas, to which he said he was buying her a “cordless Dyson.”

“He is truly the man of my dreams,” the Veronica Mars star captioned the video, adding that the cordless Dyson is “lit.”

It’s no surprise that the rock-solid couple remained unaffected by this bump in the road. Bell, 38, and Shepard, 43, began dating in 2007, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office in October 2013, and since then have been seen in countless interviews, social media posts, and interviews gushing about how amazing their marriage is.

“She’s a better person than me by a factor of at least six,” Shepard once said about his wife. “But still, even if I do one-sixth of what she’s doing, that’s still a lot more than I ever thought I was going to do.”