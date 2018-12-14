Kym Herjavec Shares Sweet New Photo Of Twins Bundled Up For The Cold

Kym Herjavec and her husband Robert sure do make some adorable babies.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro gave her fans yet another glimpse of twins Haven and Hudson earlier today and it certainly did not disappoint. In the side-by-side photo, both twins are dressed head to toe in winter gear and they look beyond cute.

Daughter Haven dons a knit pair of white-patterned leggings along with a red-hooded dress with a snowflake pattern and the toddler looks precious as she wears her hood over her head. And she completes the look with a little pair of white mittens.

Hudson looks just as cute as his twin sister in a pair of red sweats, a red sweater with reindeer and snowflakes, and a matching red beanie. Unlike his sister who remains pretty serious in the photo, Hudson is seen wearing a huge smile on his face.

The photo has already gotten Herjavec a lot of love from her 250,000-plus Instagram followers with over 2,500 likes in addition to 90-plus comments in just minutes of the post going live. Of course, most fans commented on the image to let Kym know how cute her children are while others told her that she appears to be a great mom.

“Gorgeous! This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one commented.

“OMG absolutely gorgeous babies!!! God bless!!”

“They are so cute. They are growing up so fast. Beautiful family,” one more wrote.

And while her twins certainly seem like they are ready for the holidays, so does Kym! As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the mother of two stunned fans with a photo of her toned tummy just seven months after giving birth to the twins.

In the image, the dance instructor sported a pair of red leggings along with a matching red bra. She topped her look off with a Santa hat, letting fans know that she would be teaching her last class before she takes some time off for the holidays.

“Let’s Dance into the holiday’s… TONIGHT is my last class before the holiday’s. Come have some fun with me 6.30pm @thebodbykym I’ll be wearing this crazy outfit and Santa hat too,” she wrote.

Just like the photo of her adorable twins, this one also earned Kym a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Of course, most fans commented on the image to let Kym know how amazing she looks following the birth of her kids.

Hopefully, Kym keeps wowing fans with both photos of her twins as well as photos of her rockin’ bod in the New Year.