Khloe Kardashian Deemed ‘Unrecognizable’ In Sexy New Photo Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Khloe Kardashian recently posted some sexy new snapshots of herself to her Instagram story, and some fans couldn’t help but notice that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s face looks a bit different.

According to a December 14 report by OK!, Khloe Kardashian’s latest batch of photos are causing a debate with her fans online over recent plastic surgery rumors.

In the photos, Khloe is seen wearing a sparkling, sexy silver sequined bra, as her newly dyed platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and seen falling over her shoulders.

Kardashian wears a full face of makeup, which includes very dark brows and lashes, and extremely sparkly, silver eyeshadow.

“Where did the real Khloe go… you’re unrecognizable,” one fan commented.

Khloe was seemingly in the middle of a photo shoot with her family. The reality star’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed that her sisters and her mother, Kris Jenner, were all working on a photo shoot, and she thought about trying to use it as an opportunity to shoot the family’s Christmas card after she previously revealed that there would be no Kardashian/Jenner holiday card this year, despite the fact that is has become a tradition in the famous brood.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been dodging plastic surgery rumors for weeks now following a series of social media snaps where some fans claimed she looked different, and it was more than just Photoshop.

Life & Style asked Dr. Norman Rowe, a board certified plastic surgeon, who has not treated Khloe Kardashian, his thoughts on the reality star’s new look, which he claims was likely the product of going under the knife.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor says.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to the E! network for a brand new season sometime next year.