Watch ROH ‘Final Battle’ 2018 Live Stream: Start Time, Full Card, How To Watch Online

The main event sees Cody facing Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship in Cody's final Ring of Honor match.

We’re just a few hours away from Ring of Honor’s Final Battle, which is the company’s biggest event of the year. The wrestling company always ends the year with a bang, putting on some of the biggest matches outside of the WWE. In many ways, this is like ROH’s WrestleMania, so it’s quite an exciting night.

This year is no exception, as there’s a full card with nine matches scheduled for the Final Battle PPV event. There’s an “I Quit” match, multiple championship matches, and plenty of singles matches with important storyline implications.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. It’s scheduled to run for four hours, so fans should expect to hunker down for a night of wrestling action that will run until midnight ET.

Before we get into how to stream the event, let’s take a look at the full card as posted on ROH’s website:

Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels for Scurll’s ROH World Title shot

Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon in an I Quit Match

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein for the Women of Honor Championship

SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks in Ladder War for ROH Tag Team Championship

Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

Jay Lethal vs. Cody for the ROH World Championship

That’s a fully-loaded card with something for everyone. Fans looking for some brutality should get what they want from the I Quit match. Fans looking for high-flying action will get that from the Ladder War. Anyone looking to see a hard-hitting singles match needs to tune into Jeff Cobb vs. Adam “Hangman” Page.

This could actually be the last time fans get to see The Young Bucks and Cody at a Ring of Honor event, which makes this a show that cannot be missed. Both Cody and The Young Bucks are in championship matches, so the results could give us an interesting glimpse into their future.

Another thing to watch out for is the ROH debut of Zach Saber Jr. The match between Saber and Jonathan Gresham is very exciting, as these are two of the best technical wrestlers out there, according to 411Mania. Saber is having a banner year so far, and a big win here at ROH Final Battle would be the perfect way to cap his 2018 off.

To stream the show, fans can go directly to the Ring of Honor website and purchase it for $34.99. However, Honor Club VIP members (which costs $119 a year), will get access to the PPV event for free. Honor Club members on the monthly plan can get the PPV for 50% off the full price.

Fans who don’t want to stream ROH Final Battle directly from ROH can also purchase the PPV on Fite TV for $34.99.