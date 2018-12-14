‘Fuller House’ Season 4 Is ‘Incredibly Emotional,’ Says Jodie Sweetin

Fuller House Season 4 is officially streaming on Netflix, and fans should brace themselves for a very emotional season.

According to a Friday, December 14 report by Hollywood Life, actress Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the series, is opening up about the latest season of Fuller House and what fans can expect.

“Having Kimmy carry Stephanie’s baby is a lot of fun. The last episode of the season is the baby being born. I think people are going to be really excited, and it’s incredibly emotional and really sweet and a great Full House moment when that happens,” Sweetin told the outlet.

Jodie also confirmed that fans will see Stephanie and Kimmy become even closer as friends as they go through their pregnancy journey together.

Although the Netflix series has been going strong and is beloved by fans, who believe that it’s great to see something streaming on the site that the entire family can watch together and relate to, it has not been renewed for Season 5 yet, and the fate of the show is up in the air.

However, Sweetin says that the entire cast loves filming the show and would love to do more seasons, which would seemingly explore Stephanie’s life as a mother as well as Steve and DJ’s relationship and all of the kids growing and experiencing the challenges of childhood and teenage years.

“We would love to all definitely do a few more seasons of Fuller House. We have such a good time doing it, and I think the fans really love it. We’d like to see it continue on as long as possible,” Jodie Sweetin stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jodie’s co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner-Fuller on the show, shares her on-screen sister’s sentiments and has revealed that she would love to play the role of DJ forever.

Bure also tells fans that they can expect at least one musical number during Season 4, which will be a bit of an homage to La La Land. The episode was Candace’s favorite to film throughout the entire season, and while she claims she’s not the best dancer, despite her run on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, she stated that she felt like the musical number was like making her Broadway debut.

In addition, Candace says that she also loves her partnership with Hallmark, where she stars in Christmas movies and the Aurora Teagarden series.