Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Wish Mason And Reign Disick Happy Birthday With Sweet Photos

Another day, another Kardashian birthday celebration.

December 14 means double the trouble for the Kardashian clan as both of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s sons celebrate their birthdays today. As the Inquisitr shared, Mason turns 9-years-old today while his little brother Reign turns 4-years-old.

The boys’ father, Scott Disick, was the first to wish his kiddos a happy birthday on social media and the rest of the famous family is now following in his footsteps. For her part, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner shared a collage of photos to wish her two grandchildren happiness on their special day.

On her Instagram page, Jenner shared six different photos from throughout the boys’ lives. One photo is of Jenner holding a very young Mason in her arms and another sweet photo in the series shows Mason and Reign sharing a huge with one another. To go along with the photos, Jenner also shared a sweet caption for her grandchildren.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday.”

So far, the 63-year-old’s photo has earned her a lot of attention with over 224,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Next up is the boys’ aunt, Kim Kardashian. In her post, Kim shared one photo of herself with Reign and another with Mason.

Like her mother, Kim also penned a sweet caption in honor of her nephews’ birthdays.

“My two nephews born on the same day!!!! Mason & Reign I love you to the moon and back,” she wrote. “Watching you grow up has been the best journey ever! Can’t wait to celebrate with you guys!”

Kim’s post has also earned her a lot of attention from her Instagram followers with over 347,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments. Many fans commented on the photos that Kim posted with her nephews while countless others chimed in to wish the boys a happy birthday.

As mentioned earlier, Scott Disick was the first to wish his kids a happy birthday with an adorable photo on his Instagram account. In the image, Mason and Reign sit on the back of a boat as Reign appears to be whispering a secret into his brother’s ear. It’s clearly a sweet brotherly bonding moment between the two.

Kourtney has yet to post a message for her sons on their birthday and aunts Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall also have yet to comment on the boys’ birthday on social media. However, it’s probably only a matter of time before they do!