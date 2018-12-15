‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Looks Healthy And Sober As He Mingles With Fans

Ryan Edwards has been spotted out and about in Tennessee on a number of occasions since leaving rehab.

Ryan Edwards stepped out in Tennessee earlier this month after returning home from rehab days prior.

According to a December 12 report from The Hollywood Gossip, the former Teen Mom OG star appeared to be “happy and healthy” as he spent time around town with his fans after a months-long rehab stint.

In addition to sharing several images of Edwards with fans, the outlet revealed that someone on social media had claimed to have seen Edwards at a gym in his hometown. Hopefully, that was a sign that Edwards is refocusing his life after struggling with drug addiction in the past.

Along with one photo shared on social media by a fan, someone posted about the meeting.

“My friend just met Ryan. He actually looks healthy,” they shared.

In recent years, Edwards has been seen looking bug-eyed and wired on Teen Mom OG, but these days, according to his fans, he’s doing much better, which is very good news. After all, just months ago, Edwards seemed to be headed down a very dark path as he was arrested numerous times after appearing to be under the influence on Teen Mom OG.

While Ryan Edwards has not yet returned to social media since leaving rehab weeks ago, his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has been sharing plenty of photos of him and their son on her Instagram stories.

She’s also teased fans of the first photo of her baby boy on her page.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, welcomed his second son, Jagger Ryan, in November, but because he was still in rehab at the time, he was not present for the child’s birth.

Months before Edwards left for his latest stint in rehab, he and Standifer told E! News that MTV would not be moving forward with their storyline on the show.

“Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober,” he explained at the time, suggesting his former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, had given an ultimatum to the network.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer added during her own interview with E! News. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.