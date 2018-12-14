Kit Harington Shows Off ‘Audition Reel’ For ‘Game Of Thrones’ With An Unexpected Guest

The actor apparently has a strong fondness for working with dragons that goes beyond HBO’s hit show.

Looks like Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has a bright future in comedy — if his interactions with an unexpected guest on a so-called “lost audition reel” from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World are any indication. The reel shows the 31-year-old auditioning for the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, and in it, fans can see some very funny back-and-forth going on between Jon Snow and Toothless, the expressive and adorable Night Fury dragon.

By the end of the clip, it becomes clear that the so-called “lost” footage isn’t really an audition for Game of Thrones from 2010 as it claims. Instead, this brilliant marketing move is the perfect way to bring GOT fans into the world of How to Train Your Dragon. The biggest thing that gives the entire thing away, aside from the appearance of Toothless, is the fact that Harington mentions storylines from the later seasons of HBO’s long-running show.

Kit Harington and Toothless have great comedic timing together as the two seamlessly interact with each other. Harington becomes the punchline in many joking moments, including a homage to the famous GOT scene when Harington first touches a dragon. In this comedic take on that awe-inspiring moment, Toothless unleashes a huge sneeze that covers the actor’s face.

Will somebody cast #GameofThrones star Kit Harington in a comedy ASAP?! https://t.co/xgIySuanEH — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) December 14, 2018

As E! News pointed out, one of the funniest things about Harington’s “audition reel” comes in the form of the “outtakes.” In one example, he finds it difficult to understand the character of Jon Snow, especially how he can be dead one moment and alive the next. Harington also pokes fun at Jon Snow’s brooding appearance by saying:

Be honest, Toothless, do I come across as too broody? Because half the time I’m just trying to remember where I left my keys.

Dreamworks brought Kit Harington and Toothless together for this hilarious promo spot to help announce the upcoming movie, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Harington’s comedic chops — which are much more impressive than fans of Game of Thrones may have expected — will be on display again when the third movie in the How to Train Your Dragon series is released in theaters on February 22, 2019.

Per IMDb, the star-studded cast puts Kit Harington in the role of Eret. Many other notable cast members will also show off their humorous sides, such as Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and America Ferrera.

Kit Harington may be forever typecast to work with dragons thanks to Game of Thrones, but at least he can put an entirely new spin on the topic in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.