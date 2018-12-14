Kym Herjavec Reveals Her Post-Baby Body In A Crop Top Seven Months After Giving Birth To Twins

Fans can't get over Kym's body, just seven months after welcoming her twins with husband Robert Herjavec.

Kym Herjavec is putting her body on full display seven months after giving birth to her twins with husband Robert Herjavec. On Instagram, the former Dancing with the Stars pro showed off her insane abs after welcoming her babies back in April, revealing that she’s now getting her figure back. She posed in a red crop top and matching leggings on December 14.

The professional dancer was getting in on the Christmas spirit with her matching two-piece as she flaunted her amazingly toned midriff on the social media site, telling fans in the caption that she’s now, slowly, getting her abs back.

The cute snap also featured the mother-of-two rocking a Santa hat on her head as she promoted her dance classes at her Los Angeles dance studio, The Bod by Kim.

“Let’s Dance into the holiday’s… TONIGHT is my last class before the holiday’s,” Kym wrote in the caption of the revealing shot that she posted online this week. “Come have some fun with me 6.30pm @thebodbykym I’ll be wearing this crazy outfit and Santa hat too.”

Herjavec then opened up about her fitness journey after the arrival her twins through her chosen hashtags. She wrote #dancefit, #latin, #fitness, #beverlyhills, #7monthspostbaby, and #gettingabbsback.

Fans couldn’t get over just how toned Herjavec’s abs looked in the photo — and left comments to prove it.

“I had to do a double look at this picture. Omg, your post baby bod rocks,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

“Wow, I can’t believe your body had twins not so long ago!!!” another then said on the social media site. “You look so fit, so perfect, so beautiful.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

A third Instagram user added, “You look amazing Kym and your babies are precious. Have a blessed holiday.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Herjavec previously gave fans just a peek at her post-baby body on Instagram last month. She shared a photo of herself lying down at her dance studio while sporting a leopard-print sports bra.

Kym and Robert welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, into the world on April 22. They first meet in when they were partnered up together on Dancing with the Stars in 2015, per People.

Robert revealed the babies’ names on Instagram shortly after their birth. He posted a very sweet message on his social media account announcing that they’d arrived into the world.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” Herjavec – who’s best known as one of the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank – wrote online, per People.

“May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong,” he added in his loving message to his newborns.