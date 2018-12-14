‘Mortal Kombat 11’ May Feature Spawn, According To Todd McFarlane

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boone recently released a trailer for the 11th installment of the franchise. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to officially see release on April 23. The hyper-violent fighting game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Little is known about the game aside from what was revealed in the trailer, but Spawn creator Todd McFarlane just announced some news that has fans buzzing, according to BloodyDisgusting. During a recent “Ask Me Anything” event on Reddit, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane was asked whether or not Spawn would ever be in a Mortal Kombat game. Todd McFarlane surprisingly answered in the affirmative, sparking rumors that Spawn is on his way to Mortal Kombat 11.

“Will you please let Spawn be in Mortal Kombat 11?” one fan asked.

“I believe he’s on his way…” McFarlane replied.

Other developments in McFarlane’s “Ask Me Anything” session included the revelation that a new comic book series is inbound, that he hopes to work on a new Spawn animated series one day, and that he is often confused for Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane. McFarlane also added that being mistaken for Seth has gotten him some huge favors in the past, though he declined to elaborate upon the specifics of those favors.

Todd McFarlane is also currently working on a Spawn feature film, one which will star Jamie Foxx in the titular role alongside Jeremy Renner. The Spawn movie is scheduled for a 2019 release, but no official date has yet been announced. McFarlane has indicated that it will not be an origin story — as he feels making origin stories can get in the way of telling a better story when making films. The upcoming Spawn was written as the first in a trilogy of films, though McFarlane has stated that Spawn‘s box office performance will ultimately decide whether or not the other two films get made.

Mortal Kombat has been known for adding characters from other franchises to their revolving cast of characters. For Mortal Kombat, released in 2009, the game made Freddy Krueger available as a character. Mortal Kombat X introduced playable characters like Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the Xenomorph alien from Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise, and Predator from the movie series of the same name.

While it looks like Spawn may be on his way to Mortal Kombat 11, it’s unclear which other characters might be making an appearance in the upcoming video game.