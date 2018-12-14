Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Make It Official On Instagram, Celebrating Her Birthday

The couple clearly appears to be loving life together.

Guardians of the Galaxy hunky lead Chris Pratt is officially off the market it seems. He took to Instagram to share an adorable series of photos wishing Katherine Schwarzenegger a happy 29th birthday.

“Happy birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together,” he wrote in his surprisingly sappy post.

Katherine is a whiz with the written word and has authored a few books, including one for children. This brunette beauty is the oldest daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. Mom Maria actually is the one who set up the couple.

In one of the sweet Instagram photos, Chris, 39, is smooching Katherine’s cheek as she grins back at the camera. In another shot, they pose together while wearing silly facial masks printed with animal characteristics.

“Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care,” Pratt wrote.

Another photo in the montage shows a giggling Katherine clipping Chris’ toenails. A predominate photo shows a glamorous looking Katherine beaming at him as he snapped the picture while out to dinner.

Fans of the Star-Lord are thrilled to see him happy once again with his new love. Chris and his ex Anna Faris, 42, split more than a year ago. Radar Online noted that they officially filed for divorce in December 2017 and have been sharing custody of their 6-year-old son Jack. Anna hasn’t set aside romance, though. She has been spotted out and about with Michael Barrett and they’ve shared photos on social media. Radar reported that its sources say “she can’t stand Schwarzenegger.”

The power couple’s divorce was finalized in November 2018, but with some odd details. People reported that the couple put their son first, choosing joint custody, no spousal support, a unique living arrangement, no child support, and a joint bank account for Jack’s expenses.

Chris and Anna agreed to live no further than five miles apart until Jack finishes sixth grade, according to their divorce settlement. He’s currently a kindergartner. They also must provide written notice to one another if they plan to move outside that five-mile limit.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they stated in a joint announcement. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”