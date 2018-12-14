JWoww Releases Statement After A Temporary Order Of Protection Granted By Judge

The 'Jersey Shore' star is in the middle of a contentious divorce from husband Roger Mathews.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley of Jersey Shore fame has spoken out about filing a restraining order against her estranged husband. In a lengthy Instagram post, the reality star and mother of two addressed the circumstances that led her to get a restraining order against the father of her children.

The situation played out on December 14 and was largely documented by JWOWW’s husband and fellow Jersey Shore star Roger Mathews. Mathews recorded several videos during the altercation, which he then shared on Instagram.

According to Mathews, he was woken up by the police at his house at 2 a.m. after a major fight with Farley. Earlier in the evening he himself had already called the police, claiming that Farley was hysterical and threatening to call the authorities. Following this incident, Mathews left to record a podcast. Hours later, Mathews was removed from the home.

Mathews took to Instagram to share his side of the story, including a video taken from the back of a police car. In one video, he claimed he is no longer allowed to see his two children that he shares with Farley or even text his wife about them — a fact that was clearly weighing on him in the footage.

“I don’t go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time,” Mathews said in one video. “I’m always there for my children. Always. And I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children. It’s sad, man. It’s just sad.”

Farley later issued a statement via Instagram in reference to the situation. While she doesn’t touch on any specifics of the night in question or the events that followed, she did indirectly lash out at Mathews and his attempt to control the narrative.

“Certain events transpired last night which lead Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so,” said the post. “Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading, and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.

Farley and Mathews met on the set of Jersey Shore. They married in 2015, and share daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4. Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September of this year.