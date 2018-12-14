Ariana Grande Releases ‘Imagine,’ The Second Single From Her Forthcoming ‘Thank U, Next’ Album

After the success of her hit tune “thank u, next,” which became her first Billboard No. 1 single, and her album Sweetener, which won her so much praise she was named Billboard Woman of the Year, it would appear that Ariana Grande would take a break from what has been an insane year, both professionally and personally, and just enjoy her free time.

But that’s far from what she’s actually up to. On Thursday, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a new song called “imagine,” which she has previously said is about “denial,” in contrast to “thank u, next,” which is about “acceptance,” according to Entertainment Tonight. Her fans went wild over the new release and flooded her Twitter page with excited compliments.

She sets the dreamy tone with descriptive lines in “imagine,” including “me with no makeup, you in the bathtub,” and “we could light up ’til I’m ‘sleep on your chest, love how my face fits so good in your neck.” In the chorus, Ariana asks her love interest to “imagine a world like that.”

The singer has also revealed that she has been working on a new album, which as of now will also be titled thank u, next. “A lot of this album mourns failed, yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” she tweeted.

But, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, there was one thing that slightly annoyed Ari on Thursday night — that Kanye West and Drake’s Twitter feud was taking people’s attention away from her new release. Taking to the social media platform, and without mentioning any names, Ariana decided to shut down the online beef as politely as possible by asking the two rappers to take a seat so that people could focus on the new music she and her friend Miley Cyrus were trying to release. She was referring to both “imagine” and Miley’s new take on the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Christmas classic “Happy Xmas (War is Over), in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight. So if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she said.

And Miley supported the idea of everyone just getting along by retweeting and adding “Didn’t they hear the news?! War IS over! Thank you, next!” followed by a series of heart emojis.