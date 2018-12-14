Johnny Galecki & Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Spark Marriage Rumors With Matching Rings

Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, have sparked marriage rumors this week when they were spotted wearing matching rings.

According to a Friday, December 14 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer aren’t quite ready to walk down the aisle just yet. The couple may be sporting matching rings, but they aren’t engaged or married.

The Big Bang Theory star and his new lady love were first spotted together back in July during a trip to Malibu, which sparked romance rumors. They were soon seen again during a getaway to Chicago in August. Three months later the couple made their relationship official in the public by making their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards.

However, although the pair has been spotted with matching rings, Galecki’s girlfriend decided to take to social media to confirm that she and her man are “not married.”

Most recently, Johnny decided to take to his own Instagram account to share a sexy selfie when he and Alaina cozied up together. In the caption of the photo, the Big Bang Theory actor called the couple “partners in crime,” seemingly confirming that he and his girlfriend’s relationship are growing closer and more serious.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Johnny Galecki also recently took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt goodbye to comic book legend, Stan Lee.

In a sweet photo, Stan is seen sitting on the famed Big Bang Theory couch in Leonard and Penny’s apartment following a guest-starring stint on the series. Next to Lee is actor Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the show, and Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, as she sweetly kisses Stan on the cheek and hugs him.

Simon Helberg, who plays Howard Wolowitz on the show, and Kunal Nyyar, who portrays Raj Koothrapali, stand behind Stan, and Galecki smiles for the photo as he rests next to Kaley on the couch.

Fans loved the sweet tribute, saying things such as, “What a great memento,” and “Rest in peace legend,” in the comment section of the social media snapshot.

Recently, Johnny reprised his role as David Healy on the Roseanne spinoff series The Conners. In an episode of the show, David is seen with his girlfriend Blue, played by Juliette Lewis, as he and his estranged wife, Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), finally decided to end their marriage so that they can finally move on in their lives.