Scott Disick Wishes Sons Reign And Mason A Happy Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Happy birthday to the Disick boys!

It’s not every day that you have two brothers who are lucky enough to share the exact same birthday like Mason and Reign Disick do. Today, Mason turns 9-years-old and his little brother Reign turns 4-years-old. The boys’ father, Scott Disick, was the first to wish the two boys a happy birthday with a sweet post on his Instagram page.

In the photo, the two boys sit on the back of a boat as the waves crash just in front of him. Reign wears a little white tank top as he grabs Mason by the back of the head and appears to be whispering something in his ear. The youngster’s long, blonde locks are flowing in the wind as the boat speeds down the water.

On the other hand, Mason sits next to his little brother and listens as he whispers a secret into his ear. Just the back of his head is visible in the image but it’s easy to see the love that the boys have for each other during this sweet bonding moment.

So far, Scott’s post has earned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a lot of attention with over 129,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Many of Disick’s followers commented on the sweet brotherly moment while countless others chimed in to wish the boys a happy birthday. A few more fans commented on how cool it is that the boys share the same special day.

“How awesome, they share the same birthday,” one wrote.

“Happy birthday mason and reign!! Hope you guys have an amazing day!”

“Happy birthday mase and reign…. Best kids ever,” another chimed in.

And this is certainly not the first time that Disick has posted a sweet photo of his children on his highly-followed Instagram account. It’s not uncommon for the father of three to share photos of his kids for his adoring followers both on his actual Instagram page and on his Instagram story as well.

This past summer, Disick delighted fans when he shared a photo with his “mini me” son, Mason. As People reported, Scott shared a video of himself joking around with Mason as he styles his hair to be like his and it turned out to be a great father-son moment.

“I make that silky smooth, disco disco. Oh, that’s perfect,” Scott says as Mason giggles.

A voice in the background of the video can then be heard yelling “too much disco,” to which Disick jokes back.

“Ah, not enough disco, okay. Oh, you want a big boom. Ah, okay!”

Happy birthday to the Disick boys!