Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Health & Fitness Secrets In Looking Great At 49

Jennifer Lopez looks great at 49 years old, and according to the singer and actress, her secret is simple–”living a healthy lifestyle.” The Second Act star revealed to People this month her routine for staying fit and looking young.

Rather than sticking to a tight workout schedule or a strict no-nonsense diet, Lopez credits a large portion of her good health to getting plenty of sleep. She shared that she typically tries to get seven to nine hours of sleep a night, bumping it up to 10 or 11 on her days off. In addition, Lopez makes sure to drink plenty of water.

The actress is fairly lenient in her diet–that is, she won’t kick herself for wanting to indulge in cravings.

“I’m not a perfect eater, but if I feel like I’ve been naughty for a few days or if I’m trying to slim down a couple of pounds, I’ll do a protein shake in the morning and one at night,” Lopez revealed.

She added that one of her favorite protein shakes is made from sunflower butter, chocolate protein powder, and banana.

Lopez’s workout routines consist of dancing in her at-home studio–something she has been doing on stage since her days as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color in the ’90s, New York Post reported. She also adds in some yoga, circuit training, and weightlifting.

“I feel like as you get older you lose muscle,” the actress said.

Keeping her mind healthy is just as important to Lopez as keeping her body in shape. Lopez often meditates and recites a daily affirmation to keep her mind clear.

“I’ll go outside and open up my arms to the universe, to the heavens, to God,” she shared.

The actress will turn 50 in July.

“I’m just trying to take care for myself. I think I’m hangin’ on!” Lopez concluded.

Lopez stars in Second Act, in theaters December 21, with her off-screen best friend Leah Remini. The actress recently attended the premiere for the film with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, whom she said has made a huge impact on her life in the past few months.

During a visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Lopez became emotional when she spoke about the love she has for Rodriguez and the happiness he has brought her, calling him a “generous, loving spirit,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” she said. “He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”