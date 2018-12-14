‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Mariah Explodes On Sharon!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 14 brings fighting, jealousy, and celebration to Genoa City and some people end the day feeling amazing while others feel terrible.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) confronted Sharon (Sharon Case) about kidnapping Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Sharon responded with reminding Mariah that Tessa brought the whole thing on by blackmailing the Fab Four, but Mariah expected better from Sharon. Then Sharon told her daughter she thinks Tessa is using Mariah’s guilt over this to keep her close.

At the Genoa City Police Department, Sharon confided in Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she felt Tessa was using Mariah and didn’t really love her. He told her he wouldn’t appreciate Lola (Sasha Calle) dating a user. Then Sharon told him he’d make a great dad.

Later, at the Club where Tessa applied for a seasonal job, Sharon confronted Tessa and told her to stop guilting Mariah into staying in a relationship. Unfortunately, Tessa did not end up getting the job, and when she told Mariah, the redhead blamed her mother for interfering. Mariah felt Sharon went too far.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) celebrated Lola’s big news with Kyle (Michael Mealor). The latter treated the entire restaurant to hot chocolates to honor his girlfriend’s new head chef job. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) bragged about her becoming Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) personal stylist. Abby snarked that Mia started small while Lola’s news was huge.

Arturo chided Abby for riling up Mia. Mia doesn’t take insults sitting down, and he just wanted the whole Rosales family to be happy. Abby didn’t appreciate Arturo defending Mia, and she said she’s not scared of Rey’s wife.

Speaking of Rey, he read his wife the riot act for falling for Nikki’s scheme. Mia insisted that she merely wanted to protect her husband and knows that Nikki wanted to use her to take Rey off the suspect list for J.T.’s murder. Rey was over the moon when he learned about Lola’s big news, which made Mia cry because she is the only one who can do something good in the Rosales family.

At the Abbott mansion, a tuxedo-clad Jack (Peter Bergman) invited Kerry (Alice Hunter) inside and they toasted each other and to “digging deeper.” Jack and Kerry both talked about what they liked best about each other. Then, they completed decorating the Abbott family tree until it looked absolutely perfect. Ultimately, the pair ended up finding themselves beneath the mistletoe where, of course, they shared a kiss.