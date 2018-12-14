Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Files Restraining Order Against Husband Roger Matthews

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has reportedly filed a restraining order against her estranged husband, Roger Matthews.

According to a Friday, December 14 report by Hollywood Life, the police were called to Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s home, which she shares with Roger Matthews. Following the drama, Roger went off in a series of Instagram videos, where he tells his side of the story and reveals that he’s not allowed to see his two children.

In the video, Roger claims that he arrived home and went to bed for the night, and was awakened by the police. Hours earlier, the reality star says his wife was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatening to call the police. Matthews states that he believed Farley would call the cops and make up a fake story, so he called them first to let them know exactly what was happening before leaving the home to record a podcast with a friend.

Then at 2 a.m., he was removed from the home when he says Jenni called the cops for no apparent reason. “I’m not allowed to go home and see my children,” Roger says in a video.

Matthews goes on to reveal that he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to his two kids, Meilani and Greyson, even calling out Farley for being gone for weeks and months at a time, likely to film her MTV reality series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Roger Matthews tears up in another social media video, where he says that Jenni “JWoww” Farley is filled with hate and that he’s not even allowed to text her about what’s happening with their children.

“I don’t go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time. I’m always there for my children. Always. And I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children. It’s sad, man. It’s just sad.”

Roger made it clear that he was not arrested and that no crime was committed, but that somehow Jenni had managed to have a restraining order slapped on him.

It seems that things are getting ugly in Roger Matthews’ divorce from Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who announced their split earlier this year. Some fans believe a nasty custody battle may even be on the way between the pair.