‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nikki’s Life Hangs In The Balance

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 17 bring a life-changing disaster for Genoa City, and it could turn deadly.

Off the wagon, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) walks into a life-threatening situation, according to She Knows Soaps. Despite Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) misgivings, Nikki pushed full steam ahead with her plans to form a bond with Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Nikki cozied up to Mia and hired the woman as her personal stylist, which put Mia in seventh heaven until she heard about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) big restaurant news (because apparently, the Rosales family cannot be excited about both successes).

Unfortunately, even though she admitted to Jack (Peter Bergman) that she fell off the wagon, Nikki took another drink while Mia did her makeup and hair. Now, she’s fully drinking again, but still managing to hide it from her family. The stress of Rey’s murder investigation and Victor’s unexplained absence has pushed Nikki to the absolute brink.

After more drinking, an inebriated Nikki steps out into a blizzard and right into the path of an oncoming car that runs over her and keeps going, leaving her life hanging in the balance right in the middle of a freezing cold road, and things could quickly turn deadly.

Meanwhile, according to Inquisitr, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) are out, and Charlie is the one who drove. However, the teen ends up drinking, and Reed tries to do the responsible thing. Reed takes the keys and drives Charlie’s car even though he lost his license before leaving Genoa City earlier this year to a DUI conviction. One in which Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) testified against him, leading to their breakup.

Driving through the blizzard is nearly impossible, but Reed presses forward with the heater defroster blasting full speed and barely keeping their windows cleared. In the midst of the terrible weather conditions, Reed runs over something. He stops briefly and then continues believing that perhaps he hit a garbage can or something else that’d blow out of place in the winds of the terrible snowstorm.

Unfortunately, Reed hit his own grandma with Charlie’s car, and the teens end up leaving her there drunk, injured, and exposed to the extreme elements of the storm. The entire situation sets up to become possibly deadly, and Nikki ends up needing a Christmas miracle to save her life. Once Reed realizes what he did, he will struggle to come to terms with what the terrible mistake and agonize over confessing the truth.