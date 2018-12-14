Kelly Rowland Flaunts Her Bikini Body At The Pool In New Photos

Kelly's showing her amazing bikini body in new vacation photos.

Former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is showing off her amazing bikini body in a two-piece as she poses by the pool for new photos. Per Atlanta Black Star, the “Can’t Nobody” singer was flaunting her seriously toned body in two new pictures posted to her Instagram account this week as she soaked up the sun during a sun-filled vacation.

The first snap shared online by the pop superstar showed her standing on the edge of an infinity pool in her green, white, and red bikini while she wrapped a matching African print cover-up around her shoulders.

The photo showed Rowland looking healthy and happy as she enjoyed a little downtime, smiling from ear to ear as she stretched out her arms.

The second snap shared on her Instagram account showed Rowland pulling a slightly less smiley pose as she modeled her bikini for the camera. The upload had Rowland standing in front of a door as she stared sultrily at the camera with her white-rimmed sunglasses shielding her eyes from the sun.

Kelly didn’t reveal on the social media site exactly where she was vacationing, though she did tell fans in the caption of the new pictures that she knew she was looking stunning in her two-piece bikini.

“When they gotta remind you that you ain’t humble no mo’. #GoKellyGo,” she wrote in the caption.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, fans flooded the comments section with praise after seeing the 37-year-old mom (Rowland is mom to 4-year-old son Titan) flaunting her toned legs and toned middle on her page.

“Come through Ms Kelly with the natural hair, color, and legs!” one fan wrote in the comments, as a second commented on the swimwear snaps shared by the singer this week, “Wow Kelly Rowland looks amazing!!!!”

The stunning snaps have already received more than 360,000 likes from fans.

The latest photos of Kelly come shortly after the star was forced to hit back on social media after she was accused of lightening her skin.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rowland posted a candid video to her Instagram Stories account in October in which she vehemently denied bleaching her skin after fans commented on one of her Instagram photos claiming that her skin appeared lighter.

Clapping back at the allegations, Rowland told her fans that she was “proud to be chocolate.”

“I am not the one to bleach my skin, nor do I want to bleach my skin, nor do I have to bleach my skin I don’t even think that — it’s not for me,” Kelly said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.