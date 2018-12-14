Fans Rally Around ‘Jersey Shore’ Star After Tearful Instagram Messages To ‘Hate-Filled’ Ex

Roger Mathews, the estranged spouse of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, posted a series of tearful Instagram videos claiming Farley will not allow him to see his children.

“I don’t even know what to say. I cannot see my children. Anybody on the face of this planet ever says I was not there for my kids every day of their life they are a liar. I don’t go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time I am always there for my children always and I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because someone is so hate-filled towards the father of their children. A great father, Its sad man, it’s just so sad,” he revealed on Instagram.

Radar Online reported that Mathews claims the Jersey Shore star filed a restraining order against him following a heated argument inside their New Jersey home.

In yet another emotional Instagram video, Mathews told fans that Farley threatened to call the cops on him after a fight, so in order to take control of the narrative, he called them himself and was taken away by the police at around 2 a.m.

Mathews then remarked that it was the “saddest day of his life” allegedly hearing his ex tell their daughter Melani that she was “sorry she ever had children with your daddy.” Mathews then alleges his child hit him because he’d “upset her mom.”

The couple is also parents to son Greyson, whom they call Bubby Bada**, who was recently diagnosed with autism. The couple seemed to try and work things out for the sake of their children, with Mathews seen in a video blog Farley posted about their son’s trip to a see a medical specialist in Florida.

“The truth will come out. The truth will set you free. I will never stop fighting for my kids,” said the former reality star.

Mathews was hopeful since the couple announced their split in September of this year that the two could reconcile their marital relationship.

Mathews alleges in another video that he couldn’t believe his marriage had come to this and that he was not allowed to “speak to his children or step foot into the house I’ve lived in for eight years” he alleges.

Fans of the former reality star have rallied around him, many revealing they have “unfollowed” Farley on Instagram and will no longer watch Jersey Shore when it returns in 2019 due to her alleged behavior.

Farley has not commented officially on the status of her relationship with her estranged husband.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV.