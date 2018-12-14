Sofia Richie Flashes Curvy Backside In Sexy New Photo

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in the desert of Saudi Arabia. The couple, who are rumored to be having some drama with Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, seems to be enjoying their getaway, and Sofia’s got the pictures to prove it.

On Friday, December 14, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself sitting on a four-wheeled, off-road vehicle. Sofia dons a bright, neon orange windbreaker and a pair of very tight fitting, black leggings.

In the racy photo, Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, sits on the vehicle and shows off her curvy backside in her form-fitting ensemble.

Richie rocks a pair of black sunglasses and black boots in the sexy snapshot and wears her hair back in a messy bun at the base of her head. Sofia revealed that she and Scott were in the Riyadh Region of the desert, and later shared a sweet photo of herself and her boyfriend posing for the camera in the sand.

Disick also took to his Instagram story to share a photo of Richie on the ground looking under their car, which also showcased her tight pants and famous curves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian have allegedly been arguing over who will be spending time with Scott Disick over the holidays.

Sofia obviously believes that Scott should be with her since they are in a serious relationship, but Kourtney wants him to spend time with her and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, over Christmas.

“Kourtney really hopes Scott makes what she believes is the right decision in her eyes, and spends the holidays as a family. Scott has mentioned bringing Sofia along to celebrate with them, but Kourtney doesn’t know if she’s ready to make a big step like that just yet,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Disick allegedly wants to incorporate Richie into the Kardashian family holiday plans.

“[Scott] made it clear that he would love to bring Sofia to the annual [KarJenner] Christmas Eve party. Last year he wasn’t able to bring her as his plus one and it was hard on him,” an insider dished.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, as well as his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E! next year.