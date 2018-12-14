Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spend Quality Time Together Amid Kourtney Kardashian Drama

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie are spending some quality time together amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is struggling to split time between his girlfriend and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, this holiday season.

On Friday, December 14, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to reveal that she and Scott Disick were having a fun and adventurous time together while doing a little off-roading, and they’re doing it thousands of miles away from Kourtney Kardashian as they’re currently vacationing in Saudi Arabia.

In one photo, Sofia is seen posing on an off-road vehicle in the desert, and in a second snapshot, she and Scott chill by their car together in a similar location. Richie is seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, black pants, and a pair of dark sunglasses. She has her caramel-colored hair pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, as she strikes a pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, Disick dons a pair of cream-colored pants and a matching hooded sweatshirt. He adds a black puffer vest and a pair of black sunglasses for the outing. He also sports a pair of bright, white sneakers as he stands in the sand.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick is allegedly finding it hard to split his time with Sofia Richie and still spend time together as a family with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, this holiday season.

“Scott has never stopped loving the mother of his children, Kourtney, and he wants to do everything he can to make her happy — especially over Christmas, but Scott is also in love with his girlfriend, Sofia, and is committed to doing everything he can to make sure she has a sweet, romantic holiday season, too,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Scott feels a burden and responsibility to both of these women in his life to keep them both happy while being respectful of each other’s needs. He feels like something is going to have to give and he fears he will disappoint someone ’cause he can’t do everything for everyone all the time,” the source added.

It seems that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may be getting some of their holiday fun out of the way earlier this year with a romantic getaway to Saudi Arabia before returning to L.A. to celebrate Christmas with their family members.