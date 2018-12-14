Danielle Herrington Goes Surfing In Hot Pink Barely-There Bikini And Flaunts Her Curves For The Camera

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Danielle Herrington is not shy when it comes to flaunting her figure on the beach while dressed in just a tiny string bikini. As she’s shooting photos and videos during her third year with Sports Illustrated for the 2019 “Swimsuit Edition,” the model has been teasing her followers by posting some of the racy photos and sultry videos on her personal Instagram account. The publication recently posted a video of the 25-year-old model dancing around on the beach in a series of barely-there bikinis while preparing to hit the waves and surf.

In the video, Danielle switches between three different bikinis, beginning with a white mesh suit that covers her chest while leaving the rest of her skin exposed. The camera zooms in on her face as she twirls and moves her hips in time to the music, highlighting her long brown curls that spill over her face, shoulders, and back. The clip then cuts to another scene in which the model is wearing a hot pink strapless bikini featuring high waisted bottoms that leave plenty of skin on display. She carries a matching hot pink and black checked surfboard as she heads into the waves, showing off her perky backside.

The third clip features her sans bikini top wearing lime green bikini bottoms and a matching green long-sleeve shirt worn with the sleeves wrapped around her neck covering her nipples while the rest of the shirt billows out behind her in the wind. As the video wraps up, Danielle kneels with her side to the camera, teasing viewers with a glimpse of her ample chest and booty.

Sports Illustrated tagged the video in Harbour Island, The Bahamas, and added the caption “Work it, girl!” followed by three fire emojis. Many of the Instagram account’s 1.8 million followers also left comments filled with fire emojis, in addition to heart-eyed and kissy face emojis. One Instagram user commented, “Pure magic!” while another begged the publication to feature the model on their cover.

According to the Inquisitr, Danielle will join fellow models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Lais Ribeiro, Barbara Palvin, and Hunter McGrady in the upcoming edition.

Many of the model’s fans have also inquired as to how she takes care of her hair. She told CR Fashionbook about her routine and how she achieves her beautiful, natural look.