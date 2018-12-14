Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage Amid Kanye West’s Twitter Feud With Drake

It seemed just like a normal weekday for Kim Kardashian — she was on set shooting with her makeup artist Mario and her sisters and mother. The 38-year-old wore a skin-tight ensemble with a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage, and her sparkly makeup matched her shiny golden outfit.

She wore her dark long locks down in a wavy style with a mid-part and took to her Instagram Stories to ask her fans whether they thought she should organize an impromptu Christmas card photo shoot with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Yet, the day was set to take a turn for the worst when her husband Kanye West decided to drag fellow rapper Drake on Twitter for “threatening his family,” and things were to escalate when Kim decided to step in to stand up for her man. According to the Daily Mail, it all started when Kanye tweeted that Drake had asked to use a sample of his track “Say You Will” through his team, which Kim’s husband thought was “fake” as he was still “waiting for an apology” from the Canadian artist.

Ye added that he had been trying to get in touch with Drake for six months, and once again made public that he was not the one who told Drake’s nemesis Pusha T about the secret son he had kept under wraps for months, which resulted in one of the most explosive diss tracks in hip-hop history, “Son of Adonis.”

Following a series of tweets, the dust seemed to have settled when Kanye announced that Drake had “finally called.” However, that’s when things got worse. Among other things, the “I Love It” rapper claimed Drake had threatened his family, including his three children, made fun of his mental health, and used his verse on Travis Scott’s hit song “Sickomode” to “sneak diss” him.

And while his frenetic Twitter rant seemed to have ended with a silver lining, as Kanye said he had love for all artists and wished to chat to Drake man to man to show the world two black men could talk without anyone ending up “dead or in jail,” it was Kim Kardashian who came in with the most ruthless line. Kim took aim directly at the Canadian musician, saying, “@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

As of now, Drake hasn’t publicly replied, but he did take to his Instagram Stories to post a series of laughing emojis, so it appears he will be brushing off the situation and instead focus on celebrating a successful year.