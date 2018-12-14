Kate Middleton Takes The Wheel In The Royal Family With This Bold Move

Kate Middleton has decided to take the wheel when it comes to directing her own path to the palace, stunning royal watchers with this bold move.

She drove herself to Buckingham Palace, eschewing the usual formality of a driver and looking like any ordinary young mother of three who was visiting her family. This is stunning because royals use a driver to take them where they need to go, but Middleton is determined to stay in the driver’s seat of her own life, so to speak, within the royal clan.

People Magazine reported that a video captured by Instagram user melissagrflx showed Middleton, 36, behind the wheel of a car pulling up to the gates of Buckingham Palace. The video shows Middleton wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved top, looking every inch a royal as she made her way inside the palace gates.

“At Buckingham Palace.????????” the royal fan captioned her post, which included the video of Kate.

“When you’re so lucky and get a shot of Kate Middleton right when she gets to the Palace.????”

It is rumored that Middleton would rather drive herself, and although for formal outings the royals use a driver, many members of the clan take the wheel themselves.

People Magazine shared photos of Queen Elizabeth behind the wheel, often driving Middleton’s parents when they visit the royal family home of Balmoral.

Prince William also famously drove all three of his children home from the hospital, placing his children’s car seats in their family vehicle and taking off right in the view of the hundreds of cameras capturing the sweet family moments.

Fans of Middleton also note that she would rather act as a regular British resident and not rely on royal personnel to take care of her day-to-day tasks, even something as simple as shutting her own car door when she does have a driver.

People Magazine reported that Middleton visited a school that provides outdoor activity facilities in London.

The outlet reported that upon the duchess’s arrival, a man opened her car door. She stepped out and placed her hand on the door and appeared to start to close it, even though her simple task was halted by her driver.

Middleton’s down-to-earth attempt at normalcy was enough for royal fans to notice. The future queen of England also does her own grocery shopping.

Fans also relate to her attempts to diffuse toddler temper tantrums, which happened in the past with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and her attempts to add some normalcy to the otherwise stuffy British monarchy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children together: Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.