Sexy Swimsuit Model Alexis Ren Dances In Racy Bikini Video, Flaunts Nude Chest

Sports Illustrated posted a racy new video of swimsuit model Alexis Ren for their 1.8 million Instagram followers. In the video, the model is featured playing in the ocean in Aruba wearing a barely there bikini and at one point, completely removing the top and flaunting her naked torso.

The video starts with Alexis bending over, giving viewers a glimpse of her side boob and small rose tattoo located on her ribcage. She is wearing a burgundy-colored bikini designed with strips of fabric that shows off plenty of skin and hugs her curves while highlighting her busty chest. As she turns her body and throws her head back in time to the music, her long golden-brown wavy hair flows behind her and dips in the water. At the end of the video, the model appears without the bikini top, covering her chest with her hands as she move her hips and continues dancing.

The camera zooms in on her tight, flat abdomen before focusing in on her face, made up with a light coating of black mascara and pink-glossed lips. Just before the clip ends, Alexis bites her lip and shoots a sultry glance at the camera before running her hands over her body.

Sports Illustrated captioned the video with the model’s name and two side-eye emojis. They also mentioned the location of the shoot, which was the Hilton hotel in Aruba, and ended the caption with #OneHappyIsland.

Fans of the model went crazy for the sexy video, leaving plenty of fire and heart-eyed emojis and calling her “stunning” and a “goddess.” One Instagram user commented that she had the perfect body to model for a swimsuit magazine while another suggested that she should be featured on the cover of the magazine.

One follower wrote, “She kills it every time,” while another commented, “Maybe wearing a barely-there thong will break the internet!”

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that rumors began circulating that the former Dancing With the Stars contestant is dating Milo Manheim after she posted a photo on Instagram in which she’s laying on a couch with her head in his lap. The photo made fans question as to whether her rumored relationship with pro partner, Alan Bersten, had ended.

However, she has recently jetted off to Japan where she’s been meeting with brands in Tokyo for collaboration work in the future. Throughout the trip she has been keeping her fans updated with a series of videos, photos, and Instagram Stories.