Kim Kardashian Joins Husband Kanye West’s Twitter Feud Against Drake, Warns Him To ‘Never Threaten’ Her Family

On Thursday, rapper Kanye West spent most of the day on Twitter ranting against fellow rapper Drake. The explosive feud reportedly broke out after Drake asked Kanye if he could use a sample from West’s track “Say You Will,” reported the Daily Mail.

Kanye began the tirade by posting a screenshot of a text message from producer Free communicating Drake’s interest in clearing a sample for the track. He wrote alongside the screenshot, “This proves sh*t faker than wrestling,” before hammering out a series of other tweets in which he rants about Drake owing him an apology and expands on another feud he was involved in earlier this year with Drake and Pusha T.

Shortly after the first round of messages, Kanye reported that Drake had called him and that everything had been resolved. However, several hours later, things started going downhill again after Kanye wrote that Drake had called “trying to threaten me.”

The “Power” rapper fired off a series of messages telling Drake to never threaten his family and taking a jab at his legacy with, “There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat.”

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

At this point, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, joined the Twitter attack, posting a series of messages ranting at Drake and defending her husband.

“Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

She then followed up with, “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

Kim’s involvement may have been spurred by another incident that occurred in September of this year, writes Complex. At the time, rumors were circulating that she had hooked up with Drake, which she immediately shot down with “Never happened. End of story.”

Kanye responded to the rumors as well, blaming Drake for not denying them himself and as a result, allowing them to spread.

“The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you fucked my wife and you not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit.”

For Drake’s part, he remained mostly silent throughout the day, taking to Instagram at one point just to leave a cryptic message on his Insta-story that featured a black background with five hilariously crying emojis.