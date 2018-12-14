Khloe Kardashian Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Silver Bra On Instagram

She may have given birth just a few months ago, but Khloe Kardashian seems to be feeling sexier than ever.

The 34-year-old proved why she is a part of one of the most glamorous families in the world by taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday and posting a series of raunchy snaps of herself wearing only a silver bra. Khloe is seen posing and putting on her famous pout, as she showed off her cleavage in the sparkly lingerie. She looked absolutely gorgeous with her newly-died platinum blonde hair and an Instagram filter that matched the shiny vibe of her outfit.

The mother-of-one also shared a picture that showed her toned stomach and enviable figure, just eight months after welcoming her baby girl, True Thompson, who is clearly getting her mommy’s attention all for herself. Just a few days on her own Instagram page, Khloe shared a couple of pictures of herself and baby True visiting the Cleveland Botanical Garden, while a cute butterfly rested on her hand. And earlier this week, she was spotted hitting a pet store with her sister Kim, leaving with a small box, which may suggest that baby True is getting a cute new pet this Christmas.

But it is Khloe who is allegedly expecting a major gift this holiday season, from none other than her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star believes her NBA boyfriend will get down on one knee and propose to her this Christmas.

“Khloe is excited and hoping for an engagement ring from Tristan for Christmas,” a source said, revealing that Tristan “has been dropping major hints.”

“She would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning, or maybe even on New Year’s Eve,” the insider added.

As many fans will remember, the couple were engulfed in a cheating scandal when Tristan was spotted kissing another woman on camera back in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter. Since then, the reality TV star has apparently decided to forgive her beau, but is reportedly still “apprehensive” about walking down the aisle. Sources also said that the two might be looking to expand their family soon, but it seems like the rest of her famous family don’t agree with her decision to have more children with Tristan.

“At this point, everyone is just letting Khloe make her own mistakes and do whatever she wants to do. At the end of the day, there is no point in trying to talk any sense into her,” a source said.