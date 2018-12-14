‘The Conners’ John Goodman Says Things Are Going ‘Great’ Without Roseanne, Hopes For Season 2 Deal

The ABC star previously said he misses working with Rosanne Barr.

John Goodman says things are rosy on The Conners set—even without Rosie. The Conners star told TMZ the new show is going well, despite the fact that his character is now a widower on the ABC spinoff.

“It’s so much fun, man. It’s great,” Goodman told TMZ of the Barr-less sitcom. “I hope we get a deal for next year. It’s wonderful.”

Goodman, 66, shot down talk that Katey Sagal’s character, Louise, who was introduced on this week’s episode, will become a love interest for Dan Conner. The actor also confirmed that he has not talked to Roseanne Barr since the Roseanne revival was canceled earlier this year following the star’s Twitter tirade.

While John Goodman seems happy with The Conners spinoff, his comments are not meant to diss his former TV wife. Goodman has spoken in defense of Roseanne Barr following her firing by ABC over her questionable tweet about former White House aide, Valerie Jarrett.

In August, Goodman told The Sunday Times that he knows “for a fact that [Barr] is not a racist.” While the actor admitted that Barr’s tweet about Jarrett left him “heartbroken,” he was still “surprised” that ABC canceled the Roseanne series. Roseanne Barr later agreed to give up all creative and financial stake in a spinoff series in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Goodman thanked his longtime TV wife, saying, “She gave up a lot so that people could work.”

Goodman also revealed he missed working with Roseanne Barr on The Conners spinoff.

“She is missed, definitely. After that many years, it’s like a family. Last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream.”

John Goodman’s new comments about working on The Conners set come as ABC is reportedly eyeing a second season of the comedy series. Deadline reports that while continuing the story of the Conner family without its matriarch was a risky move, negotiations are currently underway with the main cast for a 13-episode Season 2, up two episodes from the show’s current 11-episode first season.

The Conners is led by Roseanne alums including Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and Laurie Metcalf. Goodman, Metcalf, and Gilbert were reportedly paid $375,000 an episode for Season 1 of The Conners and they are expected to get another salary bump for Season 2 of the show.

The Conners airs Tuesdays on ABC.