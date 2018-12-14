‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, December 17: Wyatt & Sally Say ‘I Love You’

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 17 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) take their relationship to the next level, per The TV Watercooler. The couple has always had a passionate relationship but has never said those three words to each other.

Wyatt and Sally’s relationship timeline is certainly not like anything Bold and the Beautiful fans have ever seen before. His father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) sabotaged her business and she left Los Angeles.

When she returned, she and Wyatt had a few drinks at Bikini Bar. She revealed that she was broke and alone and he invited her to crash on his couch. Both of them had just had their hearts broken. Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) had left her for Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), while Katie Forrester (Heather Tom) had ended her engagement with Wyatt.

It wasn’t very long before Wyatt and Sally’s relationship turned physical. They could not keep their hands off each other and Sally soon transitioned from Wyatt’s couch to his bed.

The two found that they had plenty in common and were soon seen hanging around the pool during the summer. But Wyatt hated to see Sally’s talent go to waste and he soon approached his stepdad about a job for Sally. She was initially hired to work on the Hope For The Future line. But when funding dried up for the line, Sally was prepared to move to Intimates.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the two will take their relationship to the next level. Soaps states that they will express their love while doing yoga together, while the B&B preview video shows that Wyatt will say, “I love you,” after they make love. Inquisitr details their conversation.

“I’m really not the type of girl that needs to hear-”

“I love you.”

“Wow.”

Wyatt blurts out that he loves Sally and it leaves her stunned. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Wyatt doesn’t express his love to any woman. He falls hard and is careful with his heart, which is why his admission to Sally is particularly meaningful.

Now that the two are officially in love, does that mean that they are ready to make a commitment to each other? Or will they just reel in their feelings for each other at the moment?

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to see Wyatt and Sally take a big step in their relationship. Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.