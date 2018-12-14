Emily Ratajkowski Puts Booty On Full Display In New Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski is still glowing from the success of her latest Vogue Australia cover, so she decided to share yet more pictures from her racy shoot Down Under with her Instagram followers.

The model took to her social media page to post a snap of herself striking a sexy pose with her back turned to the camera, showcasing her world-famous derriere. She is wearing a black one-piece with a see-through black dress on top, which exposes her incredible hourglass figure, which is even more striking against the beautiful Australian landscape. Emily, 27, is posing in what appears to be an old building, and she’s actually drawing inspiration from a statue that’s standing next to her.

For her next picture, she chose a gorgeous close-up of herself donning wet hair that’s tied into a messy bun, and minimal makeup, with her signature eyebrows framing her tanned face. She’s seen holding what seems to be an ice cube between her parting, voluptuous lips, as she gazes into the distance. Emrata appears to be posing topless in the photo, wearing only some statement earrings for this part of the photo shoot, which was conducted by Sydney photographer Nicole Bentley for Vogue Australia‘s December issue.

During her interview with the magazine, the Gone Girl actress slammed people who have criticized her for being a feminist and making money off her looks at the same time. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she once again stood up for her right to dress however she wants, stating that feminism and sexuality are not mutually exclusive.

“The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness,” she said, before explaining that she doesn’t care when some people criticize her clothing choices because she enjoys feeling good about herself in her outfits and shouldn’t be “limited on that.”

“Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.”

Emily has always been very vocal in her fight for equal rights for women, but she has said before that it’s often other women who are the quickest to point a finger at each other, and she stands up for her argument that being sexual or dressing sexy shouldn’t undermine her beliefs and social ideologies. The model was famously criticized for showing up at a protest against Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, wearing a white crop top with no bra underneath. She was later arrested alongside actress Amy Schumer.