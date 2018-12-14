‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, December 13: Steffy Asks Taylor To Move In

Bold and the Beautiful recap features Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) who was shocked that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had kissed her. Reese apologized for acting so impulsively but admitted that he would like to see more of her. Taylor said that she was thinking of leaving L.A., but Reese asked her to reconsider her decision, per Soaps.

Steffy Forrester Asked Taylor Hayes To Move In

Taylor returned to the cliff house where she told Steffy that she ran into Reese at the hospital. Steffy believed that Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) dad was interested in Taylor, but Taylor brushed it off. She said that nothing would come of it because she may be leaving town. Taylor’s reasoning was that she didn’t want to complicate Steffy’s life further. Brooke and Hope were hinting that she should not be around Kelly, and she felt threatened that they knew that she had shot Bill.

Steffy protested and said that nobody wanted her mother in prison. She said that not even Bill Spencer wanted to send her mother to jail. Taylor still felt that she should leave because Steffy was still trying to establish her family with Liam and Kelly. Steffy said that they would handle any situation that came their way. Steffy asked Taylor to move in with her. Taylor agreed and they hugged.

Looks like Taylor is staying in Los Angeles! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/k365bf1Fdb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 13, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope & Brooke Argued

Hope (Annika Noelle) lashed out at Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for wanting to tell Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom) about Taylor. Brooke felt that Taylor was a threat and should not be near Kelly (Zoe Pennington), Hope, or the unborn baby. Hope wanted to get along with Steffy and didn’t want her mother to ruin the relationship that they had established.

Tiffany (Maile Brady) had replaced Emma (Nia Sioux) as an intern, and popped by the office. They sent her with a check to Zoe.

We’re celebrating the holidays AND #Bold8000 with our wonderful cast and crew. ???? Follow along on our Instagram stories! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rQPQ1ze2Kh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 14, 2018

Zoe & Xander’s Kiss Was Interrupted

Zoe and Xander (Adain Bradley) were happy that their relationship got a second chance. They were about to kiss when Tiffany appeared with the check from Brooke. Hot on her heels, Reese appeared. Per Soap Central, Reese thought that she was another model. Tiffany corrected him and told him that someday she might be a model, but at the moment she was just an intern. Tiffany left the room.

Reese told Zoe that he had run into Taylor at the hospital. Zoe told him that she didn’t want him to mess up the life that she had created for herself in Los Angeles. Reese tried to reassure his daughter and told her he was just concerned about Taylor. She wanted to leave town and he wanted to be there for her.

Zoe and Xander's intimate moment is interrupted first by Tiffany, and then by Reese. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Le9YGhFOdE #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Frrw8dtH8Q — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 13, 2018

Liam Updated Hope & Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Liam told Hope and Brooke that Taylor had gone to see her sponsor. Brooke guessed that Taylor had started drinking again. Liam corrected her, but Brooke still felt that Liam should protect Kelly from her grandmother. Hope backed her mother up by saying that he needed to make sure that Steffy would keep Taylor in check.