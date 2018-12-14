‘Stan’ Music Video Actor Devon Sawa Is Still A Huge Fan Of Eminem And Gets Asked About The Video Daily

Devon Sawa is known for a number of films including Casper, Final Destination, Night of the Twisters, Idle Hands, and SLC Punk. The actor landed his first role as Junior Floyd in the 1994 football movie, Little Giants.

However one of Sawa’s biggest claims to fame is for his appearance in Eminem’s iconic music video for the song “Stan” from the album, The Marshall Mathers LP, originally released in 2000. In a recent interview with Vice, the 40-year-old actor still gets a number of references to the video in his personal life; every day in fact.

That said, Devon Sawa is still a huge fan of Eminem. During the interview he elaborated on his Eminem fandom and mentioned that he was especially feeling Eminem’s new album, Kamikaze.

“Whenever somebody asks me what I’ve done, it’s still the one from back then that I’ll be like ‘Oh, I was in an Eminem video.’ It was iconic, Dr. Dre directed it, Eminem was there and it was early days. I’m just so proud to say I played some small part of it. I like anything Kendrick Lamar puts out, I liked Lil Wayne’s CD this year, but I think Eminem’s is the greatest that came out this year. I might be biased, but I loved it.”

Another revelation in the recent interview with Sawa is that originally, his agent advised him against doing the music video. According to the actor, just about everyone he worked with was against the idea. Sawa claims he has no regrets about doing the video and, in fact, is extremely proud of having had the opportunity to star in it.

Devon Sawa, the actor who inspired stan culture, opened up about stanning for Eminem and starring in the rapper’s 2000 music video. https://t.co/Y3rbD8iOBx — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 12, 2018

Eminem’s latest album, Kamikaze, sold more than 400,000 copies in its first week of release making it one of the biggest rap albums of the year. The song “Stan” is referenced in the opening track, “The Ringer,” when has already garnered more than 100 million views on Spotify since the album’s release last August.

Kamikaze also sparked the hit singles “Lucky You,” featuring Joyner Lucas, “Venom,” and “Fall.” While Eminem has caught fire from critics for some of the album’s lyrical content, fans have praised Kamikaze as one of the best Eminem albums in nearly a decade.

In 2016, Devon Sawa reprised his SLC Punk role for the sequel, Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2. The movie also stars Eminem’s current rap rival, Machine Gun Kelley, who released the Eminem diss track “Rap Devil” after he was name-dropped on Kamikaze.