Mondo Releases New ‘Beetlejuice’ Collectable Pins Just In Time For 30th Anniversary

'Beetlejuice' may never get a sequel, but it's still getting plenty of new merch, 30 years later.

It has been approximately 30 years since the release of Beetlejuice and the classic Tim Burton movie still stands as a highly influential piece of movie history. Starring Michael Keaton, Gina Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, Beetlejuice is about a polterguest for hire who is requested to rid a family from their new home by a pair of ghosts who want the house to themselves.

According to a recent report from BloodyDisgusting, Mondo has released a new set of enamel pens to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice originally came out in 1988 and helped catapult director Tim Burton to the status of becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers. After Beetlejuice, he returned to working with Michael Keaton with a darker re-imagining of the popular DC comic book character for the movie Batman. He also came back for the sequel, Batman Returns. Since then, Burton has directed box office successes and critically lauded films, Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attacks, Big Fish, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Corpse Bride, and Alice in Wonderland.

Beetlejuice went on to become a popular children’s cartoon which aired on Saturday mornings on ABC and Fox from 1989 until 1991, though neither Michael Keaton, nor Winona Ryder returned to voice their respective characters for the series.

For decades, rumors have abounded that a Beetlejuice sequel is in the works, including director Kevin Smith who was reportedly tapped to direct a script for Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Smith ultimately turned down the project in lieu of directing a Superman movie which he ultimately walked away from as well.

[Gift Guide] Mondo's 'Beetlejuice' Pins Celebrate 30 Years of the Tim Burton Classic https://t.co/V5q8h5ejod @mondonews — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 13, 2018

Since then, a number of whispers online have pointed toward a possible sequel but one has never materialized. Despite this, it hasn’t stopped a number of fake posters from surfacing online, with some even going viral. Actors from the original film and Tim Burton himself have gone on record to state that while they are open to the possibility of a sequel, one has not yet been greenlit, and may ultimately never happen.

Mondo is known for their intricately designed posters, often sold in limited quantities and fetching large sums on eBay after selling out. They also produce shirts, records, and enamel pins. Mondo’s exclusive Beetlejuice enamel pins are selling for $10 a piece, but the site regularly sells out of such exclusive items, so be sure to pick one up quickly if these are on your holiday wish list.