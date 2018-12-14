Kanye West Has Been On A Day-Long Twitter Tirade Against Drake

He started tweeting this afternoon and just can't seem to stop.

It may be time to take away Kanye West’s phone for a while, because he can’t stop tweeting. On Thursday, December 13, the rapper spent a good portion of the day on his Twitter account, firing off tweet after tweet about fellow musician Drake and an apparent six month feud that has been going on between the two of them.

As noted by Billboard, Kanye began his tirade by sharing a screen shot to his 28.7 million Twitter followers of a text message from producer Free relaying Drake’s interest in clearing a sample for the track “Say What’s Real” that Kanye produced for Drake’s 2009 mixtape, So Far Gone.

“This proves sh*t faker than wrestling,” Kanye wrote with the screenshot, following up with a slew of tweets demanding an apology from Drake and mentioning yet another feud he was involved in with Drake and Pusha T earlier this year, when it was rumored that Kanye was the one that revealed to Pusha T that Drake had a secret son.

Round one of the tirade went on for a little over 30 minutes, ending with Kanye sharing that Drake “finally called,” and that he ultimately denied the rapper’s request for the sample clearance.

All was calm on West’s Twitter account for about six hours, when Kanye hopped back on the social media platform again for round two and wrote that Drake had called “trying to threaten me.”

And that was just the beginning; the “Real Friends” rapper continued his rant by referring to a Pusha T concert in Toronto last month where a brawl broke out that Kanye alleged Drake was the mastermind behind. One person was stabbed, and according to West is in critical condition.

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Kanye was a bit all over the place for the next two hours, telling Drake that he wouldn’t be anything without him and then calling him out for “trying to be a bully” and picking on people with mental health issues.

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He went on to say that he would like to talk to Drake in person, promising that he wouldn’t get physical, but that they needed to show the world that “black men can talk without someone ended up dead or in jail.”

Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Kanye then turned to focus more on the big picture, letting his fans know that his day’s worth of tweets weren’t emotional and that Drake was giving in to what “they” want, though there was no real clarification of who he was referring to.

After a brief intermission, Kanye came back with a slightly different vibe, advising his followers to spend their time on Earth “working together.”

We should all be on this planet working together — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

All positive energy — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

As of the writing of this article, Kanye was still active on his Twitter account, and there is no telling when his tirade will come to an end.