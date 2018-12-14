Amanda Cerny Flaunts Major Cleavage And Bites Her Lip To Strike A Sexy Pose In New Instagram Snap

Social media sensation Amanda Cerny is not only known for her funny YouTube videos, but has also become exceedingly popular on Instagram with the sexy pictures that she often posts to excite her 23.7 million fans.

Amanda recently posted a picture on Instagram where she is featured wearing a very sexy black leather top with a criss-cross detail on the front that exposed plenty of cleavage and instantly raised the temperature of her Instagram account. And not only that, but Amanda also struck a very provocative pose by biting her lip and looking straight into the camera which sent pulses racing.

The 27-year-old model also asked her fans and followers to caption the picture for her and thereby gave everyone a chance to post a combination of nice and naughty captions.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question garnered 1.1 million likes and more than 7,000 comments where fans not only tried to “creatively” caption the picture per Amanda’s request, but also showered her with compliments.

“You are too sexy, are you even real?” one person wrote on the picture. While another one commented on her sexiness and said that he adores Amanda’s body.

“You have an innocent face but your gestures are too naughty. Perfect,” another one said.

Apart from captions, many of her followers also posted the usual comments like “sexy,” “hotter than the hottest,” “most beautiful,” and “incredible.”

Amanda, who was a former Playboy Playmate of the Month in October, 2011, rose to fame through the six-second video app Vine, where she gained over 4.6 million followers.

Although the recent post was sexy in its own right, Amanda has posted sexier and more provocative pictures in the past. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amanda posted another hot picture on her Instagram this week where she was featured posing on a rooftop, wearing waist-high black leather pants.

She leaned back on a folding chair, provocatively spread her legs and propped her arms up on the back of the chair. She left her white blazer unbuttoned and revealed her shirtless torso underneath to provide a glimpse of her busty chest.

The picture in question amassed more than 1.3 million likes and fans, per usual, couldn’t contain their excitement when they saw it.

However, it’s not only her sexy body and funny videos that made Amanda famous, but a separate article by the Inquisitr quoted Forbes and detailed that Amanda also achieved success through “partnering with popular brands, including Paramount Pictures, Tinder, and Guess Jeans, and has frequently traveled to disaster-stricken areas around the world to assist with relief efforts.”