Oscar Nominated Actress Sondra Locke Dead At 74

The Oscar-nominated actress lost her battle to breast and bone cancer-

Sondra Locke Anderson, an Oscar-nominated actress, has died aged 74, from a cardiac arrest. According to reports, she also suffered from breast and bone cancer, which resulted in the cardiac arrest which claimed her life.

Radar Online, who obtained Locke’s death certificate from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, states that Sondra died on November 3. It is unclear why the news took nearly six weeks to come to media attention. As the Washington Post reports, authorities were promptly notified of Locke’s death at the time.

Sandra Locke was nominated for an academy award for her first movie performance in The Heart is a Lonely Hunter in 1968. While nominated, she lost the Oscar for best-supporting actress to Ruth Gordon for Rosemary’s Baby. She won this role after being discovered in a nationwide talent search for a supporting role in the movie, according to People.

She then went on to star in Cover Me Babe, A Reflection of Fear, and The Second Coming of Suzanne before being cast alongside Clint Eastwood in The Outlaw Josey Wales in 1975. Her most recent performance was in Ray Meets Helen in 2017.

After starring together, Locke and Eastwood then went on to become romantically involved. The pair dated for 13 years before separating. During their time together, they also jointly starred in The Gauntlet, Every Which Way But Loose, Any Which Way You Can, Bronco Billy, and Sudden Impact.

Oscar Nominee Sondra Locke Dies at 74 https://t.co/2BgKyMJrxV — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2018

In 1989, the pair separated, with Sondra suing Clint for palimony. Locke cited she had suffered “humiliation, mental anguish… severe emotional and physical distress and… mental and physical harm,” according to People. At the time, the pair settled, but Locke went on to sue Eastwood again in 1995 for fraud. The case was settled out of court.

Locke’s acting career continued after her split with Clint Eastwood. In addition, she also branched out into directing. She made her directorial debut in 1986 with a movie called Ratboy. She followed this with Impulse, Death in Small Doses, and Do Me a Favor.

According to Variety, Locke was born in 1944 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, as Sandra Louise Smith. She changed her name in her 20s, taking on her stepfather’s surname and altering her first name, before being cast in The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.

Sondra had a previous battle with breast cancer, but went into remission in 1990 after having a double mastectomy. She then went on to publish her autobiography, The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly – A Hollywood Journey.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Anderson, whom she married in 1967 and from whom she never legally separated. Gordon is also listed as the person who reported her death. According to the Associated Press, Sondra described their relationship in 1997 as “good friends.”

Sondra was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.