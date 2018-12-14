Stephanie McMahon Shares Photo From Her First Job At WWE

For Throwback Thursday, Stephanie McMahon shared an interesting photo from her first job in the wrestling business.

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s a day to take a trip down memory lane for Throwback Thursday. This week, WWE’s chief brand officer, Stephanie McMahon, is getting in on the action by sharing a photo of her first ever job within the WWE.

As it turns out, long before she was one of the most hated on-screen villains and one of the top executives within the WWE, Stephanie McMahon was actually tasked with modeling merchandise for WWE performers.

In the photo, she was wearing a shirt for the beloved tag team, The Rockers, which consisted of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty (the team is known for one of the best breakups in wrestling history involving the infamous barber shop window).

“My first job at WWE was modeling merch!” Stephanie said with the image.

She also asked if any fans out there had the shirt that she was modeling. Quite a few fans commented saying that they had the shirt at the time, and a couple even claimed to still have it. There weren’t any users who tweeted a picture of themselves in the shirt, though.

One fan reminisced about getting the shirt through a mail order.

“I did! That was back when we had to mail-in orders and beg mom & dad to send a check/mo [money order]. lol The old days.”

Another fan kept it simple in their tweet.

“I did and still do!!!”

Stephanie McMahon serves as the on-screen commissioner for WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand. She’s a perpetual heel authority figure, though she will occasionally work as a babyface when it comes to introducing a new first for women’s wrestling.

For example, she was on TV with the expectation of being cheered when she announced WWE’s female Superstars would take part in the first ever all-female Royal Rumble match.

My first job at @WWE was modeling merch! Did anyone else have this awesome Rockers tee??? #TBT pic.twitter.com/dopSYzhfyK — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 13, 2018

She first started appearing on WWE television in 1999 as Vince McMahon’s innocent daughter. From there, she was involved in plenty of storylines before eventually becoming the General Manager of SmackDown in 2002. However, unlike the majority of her career, she actually worked as a fan-favorite for a good part of that run.

In real life, McMahon serves as the WWE’s chief brand officer, which essentially means that she leads efforts to enhance WWE’s brand reputation with advertisers, media, business partners, and investors. She’s held this position since 2013.

It’s believed by many that when Vince McMahon moves on from the company, Stephanie and her husband Paul Levesque (Triple H) will run the day-to-day operation of the WWE.