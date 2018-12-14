NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns ‘Actively Trying’ To Acquire Lonzo Ball In Trevor Ariza Trade, Per ‘Scoop B’

Will the Suns acquire a starting caliber point guard by trading Trevor Ariza?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Phoenix Suns have been aggressive on the trade market, searching for a starting caliber point guard. After trading Brandon Knight in a deal with the Houston Rockets, the Suns are left with two inexperienced floor generals, Ellie Okobo and De’Anthony Melton, which forced them to use Devin Booker as their playmaker.

When the Los Angeles Lakers expressed an interest in acquiring Trevor Ariza via trade, the Suns tried to take advantage of the situation by asking for one of their young players. On Twitter, Brandon Robinson of Scoop B revealed that an NBA source told him that the Suns are “actively trying” to acquire Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“Just got a text message from someone who knows chatter from both Phoenix and LA-side. Message reads: ‘Update on Phoenix. They want Lonzo and are actively trying to get him.'”

It’s not a surprise that the Suns are very interested in acquiring Lonzo Ball. The acquisition of Ball will immediately address one of the major problems on their roster. A pass-first point guard like Ball will undeniably be the ideal backcourt partner for the face of the Suns’ franchise, Devin Booker. This season, Ball is averaging 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on 38.3 percent shooting from the field, and 31.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Ball is only 21 and fits in the timeline of Booker.

In addition to Trevor Ariza, the Lakers are reportedly eyeing Wayne Ellington and Terrence Ross in possible trades. Details: https://t.co/gAddISBH90 — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) December 14, 2018

Unfortunately for the Suns, the Lakers are not willing to trade Lonzo Ball or any of their young core for Trevor Ariza. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers informed the entire league that they will only trade Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, or Josh Hart if they will get a “superstar player” in return.

“The Lakers won’t surrender Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma or Josh Hart to the Phoenix Suns in their pursuit of forward Trevor Ariza, said people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers have informed teams that have called about trade proposals that they will not give up any of their young core unless it’s for a superstar player, one person said.”

As of now, the Suns and the Lakers continue to find trade scenarios that will be beneficial for both teams. If the Suns are adamant with their demand, it is highly likely that the Lakers will pass on trading for Trevor Ariza and turn their focus on other players. Aside from Ariza, the Lakers are also targeting Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic and Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat.