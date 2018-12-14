Larsa Pippen Pours Out Of Tight Top In Latest Video

Larsa Pippen is showing off her famous curves in her latest social media post, and she’s in the Christmas spirit.

On Thursday, December 13, Larsa Pippen posted a video of herself to her Instagram account, and revealed that she was hosting a give-a-way for fans where they could win some serious cash, or a brand new iPhone.

In the video, Pippen tells her fans that if they follow the rules of the contest they could win up to $1,000. In the video, Larsa has on a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed glow, dark brows and lashes, and light pink lips with matching eye shadow.

The former Real Housewives star dons a tight black top, which flaunts her cleavage. She also wears her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle, and in soft curls, which fall down her shoulders and chest in the clip.

Recently, Larsa has been posting an array of racy photos and videos to her social media accounts. The reality TV personality seems to be enjoying her life as a single woman after ending her 21-year marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen earlier this year, when the couple finally decided to call it quits following a rough patch.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen shares four children with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. The pair are parents to Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scottie Pippen, Jr., whom they reveal remain their focus following their split.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” the couple said in a joint statement following the divorce announcement earlier this year.

After the couple announced the end of their marriage, Larsa was called a gold digger by many fans, who claimed that she was with Scottie for his money. The TV star seemingly couldn’t take the speculation, and eventually spoke out on the rumors.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am,” Pippen stated on social media.

Fans can keep up with Larsa Pippen’s new single life via her Instagram account.