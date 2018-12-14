Radiohead Responds To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Radiohead has been notoriously flippant about accolades of any kind, especially the prospect of being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Recently guitarist Jonny Greenwood stated that he doesn’t care if Radiohead is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

However, according to Consequence of Sound, Radiohead has not only been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but they’ve released a statement that is surprisingly appreciative, given past comments. The band congratulated other inductees as well.

“The members of Radiohead have been surprised to learn of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The band thanks the Hall of Fame voting body and extends congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees.”

Prior to the band’s acknowledgement of the recent 2019 induction, guitarist Ed O’Brien was much more elaborative in his apathy toward the possibility of being inducted.

“I don’t want to be rude about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because for a lot of people it means something, but culturally I don’t understand it. I think it might be a quintessential American thing. I’d rather be sitting at home in front of the fire or going to a gig”

Radiohead has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Their debut album Pablo Honey was a major success, accompanied by the single “Creep.” “Creep” has garnered more than 300 million plays on Spotify alone. They followed Pablo Honey with the critically praised The Bends in 1995 which spawned singles like “High and Dry” and “Fake Plastic Trees.”

In 1998 the band released one of their most critically loved albums, OK Computer, which featured hits like “Paranoid Android” and “Karma Police.” Recently, for the album’s 20th anniversary, Radiohead re-released the album with a number of unreleased b-sides from the OK Computer era for an album called OKNOTOK.

In 2000 the band kept their momentum, defying all odds and changing their sound completely for the album Kid A and the 2001 companion album, Amnesiac. Hail to the Thief followed in 2003 and the band took a small hiatus before releasing the critical darling In Rainbows in 2007.

Since the release of In Rainbows, the band has generally had a notable hiatus between albums. The King of Limbs came out in 2011, and then the band took their longest break to date before releasing A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016.

Recently, frontman Thom Yorke composed the original score for the horror remake Suspiria, but no word on when fans can expect a new Radiohead album. If their response to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is any indication, it seems likely they will appear at the ceremony to officially accept induction.