‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Jennifer Grey Joining Cast In Mysterious New Role

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that actress Jennifer Grey has been cast on the ABC medical drama in a mysterious new role.

According to a Thursday, Dec. 13 report by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Grey will join the Grey’s Anatomy cast in the second half of the season. The actress, who is best known for her role in the iconic ’80s cult classic film Dirty Dancing, where she co-starred with Patrick Swayze, is currently staying mum on the role.

Although it is being reported that Grey will have a role on the series, the details are being kept under wraps. Some rumors suggest that the actress may be playing Jo’s estranged mother, as actress Camilla Luddington did confirm that fans would meet her parents at some point this season.

The actress last appeared on an ABC show when she competed on the network’s 11th season of Dancing With the Stars eight years ago. Grey partnered with professional dancer Derek Hough, and ended up winning the entire season, taking home the coveted mirror ball trophy with her partner.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 15th season, but opened to its lowest number of viewers ever for a season premiere back in September following a less-than-dramatic season finale, where fan favorite characters April and Arizona both left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Grey may not be the only surprise casting news for Grey’s Anatomy. Actress Katherine Heigl, who previously played the role of Izzie Stevens, reportedly wants to return to the ABC medical drama.

“[Katherine] has always wanted to return to the show, but it really comes down to whether or not Shonda is on board. Bringing back one of Grey’s most beloved characters would give the show a real shot in the arm,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

As many fans will remember, Izzie had some huge storylines during her time on the series. She had an array of love interests such as beloved heart transplant patient Denny, her best friend George O’Malley, and of course her husband, Alex Karev.

Izzie also suffered from cancer during her time on the show, and nearly lost her life. The life and death experience caused the doctor to have a serious look at her life, and she decided to leave Seattle, and Alex, behind for good. She has not returned since, although she has been mentioned a few times.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC.